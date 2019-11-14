A 33-year-old man from Arkansas has been taken into custody and charged with a third-degree felony after a vehicle pursuit involving the Highway Patrol that ended on FM 205 in Somervell County and an overnight search on foot for the suspect.

Jonathan E. Mason, was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. today by Somervell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a news release from DPS trooper and spokesman Ricky Hunter.

Mason was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Because Mason had a previous conviction for that offense, the charge is a third-degree felony.

The vehicle pursuit began at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a trooper attempted to stop a 2015 Dodge Ram truck for a traffic violation on FM 56 in Somervell County. The pursuit also entered into Erath County before re-entering Somervell.

A “tire deflation” device was used near the intersection with FM 51, flattening multiple tires on the truck, which then came to a stop before Mason fled the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was not charged with any offense, and was released. No injuries or property damage resulted, Hunter stated.

The news release also added, “The search for Mason continued from the time he fled on foot until he was apprehended. Several citizens provided information during the night and early morning hours that assisted in Mason’s apprehension.” Multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders assisted.