Hammond’s BBQ is hosting the 21st annual free Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The meal will include turkey breast, smoked ham, homemade dressing, roll, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, butter, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and cobbler along with sweet tea, sodas and coffee for drinks.

“It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said owner of Hammond’s BBQ Larry Higgins.

Each year, the annual feast serves 1,000 people.

“When we started out, it was about 60 people which was in 1999. Now it’s up to 1,000,” Higgins said.

The proceeds from the gathering will be split equally and will go toward Somervell County Food Bank PaPa’s Pantry and to the Somervell County Cancer Support Group.

Hammond’s BBQ only seats 108, but Higgins said that the community lines up, talks to their fellow residents and waits their turn before they get their meal.

“It’s a buffet. It’s enjoyable for all.

“We always enjoy doing this. Since we moved down here, we’ve always had our family Thanksgiving here, doing the community service,” he added.