It’s déjà vu all over again. It’s Groundhog Day one more time. It’s the Terminator on steroids. Will they ever stop? How many billions of dollars is it this time? Is it the low end estimate of $2.8 billion or the high end estimate of $9.8 billion?

The latest effort came into the light in April 2018 with a Ben Wear report in the Austin American-Statesman about Capital Metro’s plans for transit corridors and a Statesman op-ed by Capital Metro’s Randy Clark, titled “Long-Term Investments in Transit Upgrades Vital.” My subsequent column in May 2018 pointed out the many reasons why most of the proposed billions to be spent would be wasted money. Well, that latest effort is now fully out in the open with the Oct. 30 joint work session involving the Austin City Council and the Capital Metro board.

That work session began with a presentation of the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan talking about Austin’s mobility challenges and using the term “multimodal transportation options” as the solution. This mobility plan has the goal of having (by 2039) only 50% of commuters driving alone in their car (instead of the 74% that reportedly do today). That means that one-third of you presently doing that will be expected to use some other mode of transportation. How many of you will volunteer to do that?

Then they got into the heart of their proposal, “How Transit Fits In The Austin Strategic Mobility Plan,” with the goal of increasing transit use from the present approximately 4% of commuters to 16%. They plan to do this by investing in a high-capacity transit system that will cost multiple billions of dollars. But since Capital Metro has collected over $4 billion from taxpayers since 1985 (35 years) and hasn’t been able to develop more than 4% transit use, how can they realistically quadruple transit use in the next 20 years?

Further expounding on that “high-capacity transit” phrase, these terms were used: A complete transit system must be created, including investing in high-capacity transit. High-capacity transit must be separate from the rest of traffic (in dedicated transit pathways). But “where those dedicated pathways would be, what they would look like, and the specific mode of public transit are questions that Capital Metro, the city and the community are working on answering together.” This nebulous language seems to say they might not propose rail lines. But I think we know better than that.

The rest of the work session consisted of a presentation of Capital Metro’s Project Connect, centering on their proposed high-capacity transit orange and blue lines, which will probably end up being proposed as rail lines.

And when will we find out the final proposal? Their timeline tells us that another joint work session be held on Jan. 9, 2020 when the “locally preferred alternative” will be presented. Then in March, the Austin City Council will decide what final transit plan will be put to voters in a November 2020 bond election. Does anyone want to bet on whether or not rail will be included?

As I did in May 2018, I feel once again compelled to speak out and make sure that once again the community is not duped into supporting a transit plan that will needlessly cost billions of dollars in a futile attempt to solve our congestion issues. Public transit won’t take over our transportation load. This plan’s true goal is not to fix our transportation issues; it’s to get us out of our cars and change people’s behavior.

Rail makes no sense in Austin. Buses would be the most effective way, but we have an inadequate road system that limits the bus. And the plan’s proposed dedicated lanes will take lanes out of our already inadequate road system. Would that really help?

Given the history of how Capital Metro and the city have fared in dealing with congestion and public transportation, would you give them billions of dollars more? Would you trust them when they say that federal dollars will pay for 40% of this? Would you trust them to come up with realistic, cost-effective ways to mitigate our congestion? Once again, I’ll be presenting the other side, so that the public can see that the bulk of this current plan would be a huge waste of precious tax dollars.

Gerlad Daugherty is the Travis County Precinct 3 commissioner.