EAST AUSTIN

Sign up at Dell Children’s

to be a bone marrow donor

Dell Children’s Medical Center on Friday is hosting a donor registry drive with Be the Match, which registers potential bone marrow donors, and GenCure, which helps collect the donation.

All you have to do is show up from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dell Children’s, 4900 Barbara Jordan Blvd. A simple swab of your cheek will be taken and you’ll register with Be the Match that you’re a potential donor. If you are a match for someone looking for your bone marrow, you’ll be contacted and undergo further screening.

Doctors are looking for people between ages 18-44 who meet the health guidelines.

About 70 percent of the people needing a bone marrow transplant do not have a relative who is a match, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates. That’s about 18,000 people looking for a match.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Salvation Army seeks

adopters for Angel Tree

The Salvation Army Austin is asking the community to help adopt angels through Dec. 14 for the Angel Tree program, which helps children in low-income families in Travis and Williamson counties receive clothes, shoes and toys on Christmas morning.

After selecting an angel and purchasing the listed clothing needs and requested gifts, participants can return those items to one of the angel tree locations by Dec. 14. Volunteers will process and distribute the gifts to families for Christmas.

Angel tree locations are at the Barton Creek Square mall, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin; Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave; and Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Austin.

EAST AUSTIN

School seeking donations

of nonperishable foods

Texans Can Academy - Austin is collecting nonperishable food items for students and their families in need over the Thanksgiving break. Donations can be dropped off Friday at the school, 2406 Rosewood Avenue.

Last year, Texans Can Academies staff and the community collected enough food for each family of four to enjoy a delicious turkey or ham dinner with extra items for the week to provide the daily meals students normally have while school is in session. In addition to giving out baskets, Texans Can Academies staff researches nearby food pantries and resources to help educate families on how to access available aid.

Texans Can Academies offers a second chance to any students who have struggled in a traditional high school setting.

GEORGETOWN

U.S. Capitol Tree

arrives in city Sunday

Georgetown will host U.S. Capitol Tree Day to celebrate the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arriving in the city from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Downtown Square.

The tree from Carson National Forest in New Mexico will be parked on Main Street between Seventh and Eighth streets. Visitors can meet Santa Claus and his two reindeer with his sleigh, participate in children’s crafts and purchase U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree merchandise and Georgetown collectible ornaments.

For more information: uscapitolchristmastree.com.

BUDA

Buck’s Backyard hosts

charity event Sunday

Buck’s Backyard, 1750 FM 1626, will host an “All In For Jake” fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds will support Hays High School football player Jake Jackson, who has a form of bone cancer and is going through chemotherapy.

The benefit will include live music, a silent and live auction, vendor market, food and drinks and a kids play zone with games.

TAYLOR

Justice of the Peace office

closes next week for training

The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, 211 W. Sixth St., will be closed for staff training Monday through Nov. 22.

The court is transitioning to a paperless system to save taxpayers money and will increase efficiency of court operations, according to Justice of the Peace Stacy Hackenberg.

While the office is closed, people who want to make payments on their cases can continue to pay online, mail their payments or use the court’s drop box on the north side of the building.

American-Statesman staff