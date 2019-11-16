A man died early Saturday morning after being ejected from a vehicle in Northeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County paramedics.

The man, said to be in his 30s, died at the crash site, according to a statement from paramedics.

#ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo on scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision at 9200 blk E Us 290 Hwy Svrd Wb (05:02). Initial reports of a single vehicle involved, with 1 patient that has been ejected. #ATCEMSMedics reporting CPR is in progress. More information to follow.

