I am a little bit of a privacy nut, which probably sounds uneven coming from someone who makes a semi-public living in the media. Let me explain.

On my phone the other day, doing one of the 4,311 things one can do besides talk, I was interrupted by a seemingly impromptu pitch to purchase a toll tag. That struck me as odd, since we’re fortunately at least a mile or two from the nearest toll road.

However, I’ve been making monthly trips to Plano for a theology class, and the most direct route from my sister’s home near Denton to the Plano destination required driving on two toll roads. My guess is since I used the map function to make sure I knew where I was going (always a chore), that data somehow was leveraged to put the toll tag advertisement before me.

By the way, there is a whole other column someday on Metroplex traffic. I defer to a good friend’s advice about the best way to navigate those clogged thoroughfares populated by adrenaline junkies and assorted Joie Chitwood wannabes: “Just pay your money, drive and hope for the best.”

But I digress. Back to the toll tag. It’s the same principle, I expect, when one browses books on the Amazon mobile app and soon finds said books popping up on one’s other internet stops along the information superhighway. It is at least annoying and at worst disconcerting.

Along those lines, I’ve not been comforted in the least by recent smartphone marketing campaigns extolling their reinvigorated commitment to privacy. These gadgets have been around 10 or 12 years, and now it’s a big deal? I really am looking forward to that day in the distant future where I no longer possess the kind of phone even Batman would envy.

This makes me ask a couple of questions: Where do all of those assorted clicks and browses and all of that stuff wind up? Who pays attention to what we’re paying attention to? This is not meant to strike up Orwellian fears of Big Brother persistently looking over our collective shoulder, merely to point out that progress often brings with it tradeoffs.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago that people discovered big-tech companies were actually listening in to private conversations with so-called “smart home” devices in an effort, they said, “to improve services.” Call me old-fashioned, but I’m not crazy about uninvited parties hearing what I say in my home. For the record, companies that produce these devices say this is no longer happening.

In this case, the tradeoff has been unlimited and unfettered access to information for tiny slivers of personal privacy that add up. This may be petty, but my decision to use toll roads is my business, and I don’t really want unsolicited sales pitches invading my personal space. In other words, if I want a toll tag, I’d like it to be my idea.

Recently, I’ve seen far too many examples of this for it to be mere coincidence. Some might say it’s just the way things are these days. It makes me wonder, though, if it’s small incursions of privacy today, what might this look like a decade from now? As big tech companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook grow larger, what might that mean for the everyday smartphone user in West Texas?

Don’t misunderstand. Technology is a great thing. It makes our lives easier than ever, and certainly many people have been bailed out of a difficult situation by their smartphone. By the same token, shouldn’t technology serve us, rather than the other way around? I’m not crazy about my phone “welcoming” me to places I like to spend time like my favorite coffee shops and cigar vendor.

Along those lines, I’ve disabled the personal assistant function on my phone. Truth is, we never hit it off. It was a novelty to begin with and an unwelcome intruder as time wore on. Besides, I feel like I’m a fully functioning adult (for the most part) and able to locate critical information (like what time is the Texas Tech kickoff or when is “The Blacklist” on) by myself.

I know others feel differently, and I understand and appreciate that. I’m sure some of this is generational. My point here isn’t to castigate the use of smartphones, only to say we should all be careful with the information we share and entrust to these devices. We leave our digital fingerprints wherever we travel, and we should be aware of that.

Every time I update my smartphone or my computer, I get “terms and conditions” lengthy enough to intimidate Tolstoy and opaque enough to perplex Aristotle. I wonder how many of us take the time to wade through that dense document and make sure we understand what we’re agreeing to. The realist in me says the percentage is small. The cynic says that’s what those who design such inscrutable verbiage are counting on.

Some might suggest this is an easily averted issue, that simply toggling a few switches or clicking a few preferences here and there will cure the ill of unsought marketing solicitations and incessant product pitches.

To which I say, shouldn’t it be that way to begin with, and then people can choose (opt in) those features of their own free will?

Of course, that might take the “smart” out of smartphone.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.