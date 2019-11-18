The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas met Nov. 12 to celebrate the birthday of Stephen F. Austin, known as the Father of Texas, and Founders’ Day, the date the organization was founded.

The chapter also welcomed new member Dr. Rita Cook of Stephenville. Another new member, Donna Sue Washam, was unable to attend.

The program “Flags of Texas” was presented by member Celia Shackelford.

On Nov. 15 several members traveled to Austin for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Republic of Texas History Center located on San Marcus Street next to the French Legation.

That moment had been anticipated for about 12 years and all members look forward to the completion of the building in early 2021.

The chapter will next meet on Jan. 14.