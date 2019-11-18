Five teens, including four from one troop, have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts:

Ben Cochran, 18, son of Christy and John Cochran, created a website for a classroom in the Austin State Hospital’s Child and Adolescent Unit, which serves students who have experienced extreme trauma. Ben is a senior at Anderson High School.

Alexi Peppas, 16, son of Drs. Lisa and Nicholas Peppas, refurbished the fitness trail at Bridge Point Elementary to restore it to its original beauty and function. Alexi is a sophomore at Westlake High School.

Ryan Seiler, 15, son of Adrienne and Dr. Robert Seiler, built shelving and desks at the Austin Pets Alive veterinary clinic, and collected medications and supplies for the clinic. Ryan is a sophomore at Anderson High School.

Nicholas Strehli, 18, son of Shannon and Scott Strehli, built pathway lighting at Community First Village to benefit the neighborhood of formerly homeless people so they can safely enjoy the common areas after sundown. Nicholas is a senior at Westlake High School.

Ben, Alexi, Ryan and Nicholas are members of Troop 454, which is chartered by Riverbend Church.

Hunter J. Kirby, 16, son of Ron and Kristin Kirby of Lakeway, revitalized the vegetable and flower garden at Serene Hills Elementary. Ryan is a junior at Lake Travis High School and a member of Troop 52, which is chartered by Emmaus Church.