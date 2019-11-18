Lucky Wines Vineyard and Winery is celebrating the holiday season by releasing two new wines.

The vineyard, located on County Road 351 just outside of Dublin, includes a 1,200-square foot tasting room with rollup doors that open to a patio that overlooks the vineyard.

Owners Jeff and Kimberly Hutchins say the new wines - both red - have been popular among their customers.

“These new wines have been flying off the shelves,” Kimberly said. “It’s been awhile since we have released anything new and people are really excited about them.”

Kimberly said one of the new releases - a Cabernet Sauvignon - is a wine many have been asking for since Lucky Vines opened its doors in 2018.

“It’s a traditional Cabernet Sauvignon from the Texas High Plains,” she said. “People love our Syrah (called Beginner’s Luck), but this is a more traditional dry red people have been requesting.”

The Cabernet sells for $38 a bottle.

The second release is aimed at wine drinkers who enjoy a little sweetness.

Crimson Clover is a Portuguese variety, with grapes also grown in the High Plains.

“We styled the Crimson Clover to be an off-dry red wine, meaning it’s got some sweetness to it,” Kimberly said. “It’s still a traditional red, but it’s got a tiny bit of residual sugar in it, which softens it a bit.”

The Crimson Clover sells for $32 a bottle.

Customers can stop by the winery and enjoy tastings of the new releases as well as some of their other favorites like the Syrah, Viognier, Rose and three sweet wines - the Lucky Lass Peach, Orange Muscat and Cordelia.

Lucky Vines will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Black Friday and will have door busters and sales on wine and merchandise.

They are also offering free shipping from Nov. 21-Dec. 4 anywhere in Texas when customers order three bottles or more from their website.