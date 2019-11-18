Interstate 35 (Hays County): The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Centerpoint Road and McCarty Lane from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Comal County line and Centerpoint Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed between McCarty Lane and RM 12 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between the entrance ramp from FM 1327 and Exit 220 in Buda from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday and the entrance ramp will also be closed.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon Drive and Chaparral Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The northbound auxiliary lane will be closed between Oltorf Street and the Woodland Avenue exit from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The middle lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the Woodland Avenue exit and next entrance ramp from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Blackson Avenue and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Hermitage Drive and the Rundberg on-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound two left lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed across Stassney Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound right lane will be closed between the entrance ramp from Wells Branch Parkway and the Howard Lane exit (No. 246) from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and the entrance ramp will also be closed. Southbound Exit No. 240 for U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; use another exit. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane in alternating, moving closures between the Bell County line and Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and there will be alternating ramp closures. The northbound entrance ramp at County Road 305 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed in the bypass lane under RM 1431/University Boulevard from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Various northbound closures between Exit 251 and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights as needed and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Duval Road and Riata Trace Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hudson Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between MLK and Purple Sage Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Lamar Boulevard and Northcrest Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The northbound entrance ramp from Burnet Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Gessner Drive until July.

U.S. 290: The westbound right lane will be closed between Texas 130 and the following entrance ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Hays County and Tara Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound frontage road will be closed as needed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will detour north to the turnaround at Parmer Lane. Reduced to one right lane on the westbound frontage road west of Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and one lane will also be closed on the entrance ramp west of Texas 130. Various closures in both directions between Banister Lane and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Texas 45 North: The right lane will be closed on the eastbound frontage road between Heatherwilde and Huntingtower Castle boulevards from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Texas 71: The westbound right lane will be closed between Woodward Street and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday. Various closures in both directions between U.S. 183 and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Alternating closures of southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane and exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and main lane traffic will also be reduced to one lane. The northbound entrance from Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Southbound right lane and exit No. 439 for Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) or the U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) as needed. The southbound frontage road will be closed approaching and across U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic for eastbound U.S. 290 detours via Parmer Lane.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Steck Avenue for 1,000 feet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until Dec. 6 as needed. The southbound left lane will be closed between Barton Skyway and the Loop 360 left exit ramp from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Closed between FM 1460 and County Road 470 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Through traffic detours via FM 112 as needed.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Reduced to one lane in each direction east of Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Closed across Loop 1 until further notice; use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.