Glen Rose residents Katie Cox and Donnette Peters are hosting a Turkey Trot Fun Run at 7 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Cox, a construction estimator, and Peters, a camp gladiator trainer, wanted to participate in a turkey trot but the closest one was in Fort Worth.

“The timing wouldn’t work for us on Thanksgiving and there isn’t anything closer,” Cox said. “We figured Granbury would have one, but they don’t so I figured we would just throw one together here in Glen Rose.”

Cox and Peters will use workout cones to mark off the route for a one-mile, 5K and 10K.

“We do cross a road so watch for cars,” Cox said. “We are not blocking any roads or intersections.”

Runners and walkers are welcome and will need to meet in the parking lot on the left of the emergency entrance for the medical center off Holden Street.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water, snacks and fitness tracker.

Cox said she is surprised that 18 individuals have already signed up for the Turkey Trot Fun Run.

“[I’m most excited about] seeing everybody go out and have a good time,” she said. “I try to let people know that an organization is not putting this on; this is just us two wanting to have a good time.”