The Goetz Physical Culture Center is collecting stocking stuffers for the Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center through the month of November.

Donations will go to help the center’s clients celebrate this Christmas season and each child who has been served by their organization will receive a stocking.

“Each year, the gym tries to give back to the community,” said owner of Goetz Physical Culture Center Radonna Goetz. “In the past, we’ve taken canned goods for PaPa’s Pantry. This year, I saw that there was a need for the children, so we just threw that out there and so far, we’re getting quite a few donations.”

Goetz said that they put out one cardboard box to see what kind of feedback they would get and they doubled in items. They now have two big cardboard boxes full of toys for the children.

“We just figured every little bit will help,” Goetz said. “We’ve been very blessed with the support of the community and the surrounding area and it always feels good to give back to somebody else that’s less fortunate and share.”

Stocking stuffers needed for children ages four through 18 include: stress balls/Rubik’s cube, card games, slime/Play-Doh, hair accessories, headphones, stickers, chalk/colored pens, key chains, small stuffed animals, Barbie/action figures, fidget toys, socks/gloves/hats, travel size toiletries, gift cards and any other small items that fit in a stocking.

“Please know these donations are coming from our membership,” Goetz added. “We just provided the means to bring everyone together for a common goal.”