FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas family that disagrees with a Fort Worth hospital's plan to take a 9-month-old girl off life support has been given more time to find a facility to take her.

Texas Right to Life, which represents Tinslee Lewis' family, said a judge Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order against Cook Children's Medical Center until Dec. 10. The hospital didn't immediately comment.

Doctors planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas' "10-day rule," which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors on discontinuing life-sustaining treatment. Treatment can be withdrawn if a new provider can't be found in that time.

The hospital has said that since July, Tinslee has been on a ventilator and a machine that replaces the function of the heart and lungs.