Last weekend members of the Glen Rose High School FCCLA chapter traveled to Dallas to attend the FCCLA National Fall Conference.

The Glen Rose members in attendance were Caroline Davis, Juan Garcia and Alexandra McPherson.

Caroline had the opportunity to work as a volunteer to help with the competitive events being held, while Juan and Alexandra competed in the Culinary Knife Skills competition Friday where they demonstrated the knowledge they have gained in their Culinary Arts classes. Students from across the country were competing with Alexandra and Juan.

Alexandra received first place in the competition, along with a seven-piece knife set.