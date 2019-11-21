Surepoint Family Medicine is partnering with The Pantry and More Inc. for a food and diaper drive.

"The Pantry and More is privately funded,” said Katherine Morgan, marketing coordinator for Surepoint ER and Family Medicine. “The rest of the pantries [like] H.O.P.E. and Grace Place, they get donations from the North Texas Food Bank [but] The Pantry and More is by private donation only so they’re trying to fulfill the mission that Tommy Shelton started. I believe that they’re helping 200 families a month and most of that is coming out of donations [but] a lot of it is coming out of their own pocket, and so I decided that this was the perfect time to try to help The Pantry and More.”

Anyone who brings in a donation, will be entered into a drawing valued at $150 for a three-foot snowman and two tickets to Six Flags for Holiday in the Park that were donated by KSTV.

Items needed for The Pantry and More include diapers in sizes 2, 3, 4 and 5, canned corn, pinto beans, fruit, soup, boxed pasta meals, boxed mac and cheese, cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars and pasta.

The drive ends on Friday, Dec. 6, and the winner will be announced that day.

“One of our missions at Surepoint is to help the community of Erath County,” Morgan said. “We’ve sponsored many events. I’m trying to diversify and give everybody a little bit of help with sponsorship. We have a minimal budget and I try to make the most out of the minimal budget to help as many people in Stephenville and Erath county that we can.”