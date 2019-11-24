The ladies of Beta Mu Delta, Glen Rose Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, enjoyed their annual Thanksgiving meal recently at the home of Pam Hirsch.

Each lady provided side dishes and desserts as smoked turkey and bacon wrapped pork tenderloin were provided by the hostesses Sally McGaw and Pam Hirsch.

After the meal, the sisters had their monthly business meeting followed by games and door prizes.

Ladies present were Debbie Davis, Pam Hirsch, Melodie Isham, Peggy Lytle, Sally McGaw, Phyllis McMillin, Sharon Schultz, Carolyn Stegall, Peggy Ward and Karen Wells.

Beta Mu Delta’s Christmas social will be held at Inn on the River.