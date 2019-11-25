Interstate 35 (Hays County): The southbound left lane will be closed between Kyle Crossing and Kyle Parkway from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane will be closed under Hillside Terrace/Robert S. Light Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound two left lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Southbound Exit No. 240 for U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and there will be alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Exit 240 and Barwood Park Drive during these hours.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane in alternating, moving closures between the Bell County line and Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and there will be alternating ramp closures. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: Reduced to one southbound lane between Thompson Lane and Patton Avenue from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound main lanes will be closed after Cameron Road between the Interstate 35 exit and I- 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic detours. to the frontage road. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights as needed and the right main lane will also be closed between Interstate 35 and the exit. The turnarounds in both directions will be closed at Loyola Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Thurgood Avenue and Bolm Road from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Watch for crews working on the northbound shoulder at McKenzie Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Gessner Drive until July 2020.

U.S. 290: The westbound right lane will be closed between Texas 130 and the following entrance ramp or the westbound frontage road will be closed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will detour north to the turnaround at Parmer Lane. The entrance ramp west of Texas 130 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; use next ramp. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Hays County and Tara Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Reduced to one right lane on the westbound frontage road west of Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and one lane also closed on the entrance ramp west of Texas 130.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: The southbound frontage road will be closed between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic for eastbound U.S. 290 detours via Parmer Lane. Alternating closures of southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane and exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and main lane traffic also reduced to one lane. The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 79 and Chandler Road from 9 a.m. to noon Monday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers between Texas 195 and County Road 222 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Steck Avenue for 1,000 feet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until Dec. 6 as needed.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Various closures in both directions between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

FM 973: The southbound right lane will be closed between Gilbert Road and the Texas 130 overpass from noon until 3 p.m. Monday.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The eastbound right lane will be closed between Walsh Tarlton and Edgegrove drives from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Reduced to one lane in each direction east of Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights as needed. Closed across Loop 1 until further notice; use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 2020.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights as needed.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March 2020. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed. All lanes closed across Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic will turn right on the Interstate 35 frontage roads and proceed to the next crossover.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.