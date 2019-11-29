The holidays are here and we’ve compiled a list of fun things to do in North Texas. From picking out a Christmas Tree to embarking on a train ride to experiencing a festive night in your own hometown, there is plenty of fun to be had this holiday season.

GLEN ROSE

1. Christmas in the Valley – 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dinosaur Valley State Park: If you’re into the more artsy side of Christmas, then check out the fourth annual Christmas in the Valley celebration at Dinosaur Valley State Park. Grab the family and enjoy favorites like decorating a giant gingerbread house, painting Christmas cards, crafting wood ornaments, making popcorn garland, telling a story about the significance of the park’s ornament, enjoying season cider and cookies as you learn about cooking with cast iron over the fire, and then end the night by staying late and participating in a Star Party.

STEPHENVILLE

2. Holly Jolly Christmas – 6-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in downtown Stephenville: If you want to enjoy some Christmas fun but don’t want to venture far, then Holly Jolly Christmas is where you need to be this season. Chamber of Commerce and SPARD are once again putting together the annual event, which will include the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, pictures with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, lighted hayrides, carolers and choirs, dance performances, cookie decorating, holiday gift vendors and an opportunity for children to write letters to Santa.

WEATHERFORD

3. Christmas Tree Farms – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays located at 3900 Upper Denton Rd: Still in need of a Christmas tree? Then head out to the 4D Farm just 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. You can choose from several native varieties and cut down your own special holiday tree if you would like. While you’re waiting for that perfect tree for you and your family, you can hop on the back of a tractor for a hayride, shop their artisan market or just sit back and relax while sipping on hot apple cider and gorging on delicious homemade holiday cookies.

ARLINGTON

4. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags – open mostly on weekends from 2-9 p.m. through Jan. 5: Spending the Christmas holiday at Six Flags is always magical. The theme park is filled with enchanting experiences with a holiday twist. You can see more than eight and a half miles of lights at this breathtaking winter wonderland while trying some delicious funnel cakes and taking a trip through a Christmas “Curiosity Shop.” Single-day tickets start at $64.99.

GRAPEVINE

5. North Pole Express – open now through Dec. 23 located at 701 S. Main Street: If you’ve ever seen the Polar Express, then you’ve probably wondered what it might be like to ride on a train during Christmas. Well, now you can with Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express presented by Great Wolf Lodge. You can ride on a Christmas-themed train in 1920s Victorian-inspired coaches. When you get on the train, you are greeted by Santa’s elves who will serve you a memory mug of Santa’s special frosty chocolate snow milk and a delicious Christmas cookie to much on during your journey. Guests will then meet with Mrs. Claus at Reindeer Ridge and once you arrive at Santa’s Workshop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a cast of jovial elves will perform a Broadway-style Christmas performance. Admission is $28-$38 per person.

6. ICE! AT THE GAYLORD TEXAN – open through Jan. 5 located at Gaylord Texan Resort at 1501 Gaylord Trail: Charlie Brown is a favorite amongst most and that’s why Gaylord Texan’s ICE! attraction is featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas in larger-than-life ice sculptures. A Charlie Brown Christmas is the first theme to be repeated due to its popularity and features sculptures of Charlie Brown and friends in a walk-through winter wonderland. The sculptures were carved in 2 million pounds of ice and took artisans who traveled from Harbin, China to Grapevine, Texas 30 days to carve the display. Admission is $19.99 for children and $30.99 for adults.