DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Part of Shoal Creek Trail

to close for construction

Shoal Creek Trail between Fifth and Sixth streets is scheduled to close beginning Monday, weather permitting, for maintenance and repairs.

Work is expected to take three to six months, depending on weather and other project considerations for these repairs.

Throughout the repairs, Shoal Creek Trail can still be accessed at the pathway immediately north of Sixth Street or at the Fifth Street staircase. ADA-accessible trail entrances can be found on West Avenue just south of Fifth Street and on West Ninth Street.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

ACC to host meetings

on Pinnacle campus

The Austin Community College District will host two community conversations to share information and get feedback about the future of its Pinnacle campus.

The conversations will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 7815 U.S. 290.

ACC will share information about the districtwide Campus Master Planning process and invite the community to share ideas and provide feedback. There are 46 acres of green space at Pinnacle that are designated for future college development.

GEORGETOWN

Arts and Culture board

seeking grant proposals

The Georgetown Arts and Culture board is seeking grant proposals beginning Sunday for art, music, theater, dance and cultural heritage events or projects to take place in Georgetown between April and September 2020.

Nonprofit groups, schools, informal arts and culture organizations and individual artists who are creating public art, arts and culture programming or an event open to the public are eligible to apply. Organizations that received grant funding in the previous grant cycle are not eligible to apply. Grants awarded last year averaged $1,000 each.

Proposals should include contact information for someone who is readily available to answer questions; the purpose and description of the event or project; the amount being requested and total budget, including other anticipated funding sources; date, location, admission charge and anticipated attendance; and size and demographic makeup of past audiences or participants.

Special consideration will be given for events or projects that meet one or more of these criteria: free admission, outreach to populations that are traditionally underrepresented or cultural tourism or economic impact.

Organizations or individuals that receive funding will be required to follow up by recognizing the Arts and Culture board in their advertising and programs and submitting a one-page report to the board with a description of the use of grant funds and copies of event promotion materials

Grant proposals must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Organizations will be notified by email about funding decisions in January.

For grant proposals and information: arts.georgetown.org.

ROUND ROCK

Brushy Creek to renovate

Community Center Garden

The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District has announced it will renovate the Community Center Garden starting in December.

The project will be completed in two phases, with the initial focus on landscaping, painting structures, tree trimming, ponds and irrigation.

Once completed, the Community Center Garden will demonstrate the native and adaptive plants in the Brushy Creek area. Improvements will be made to the garden pavilion and arbor that are used for events and rentals.

For more information: 512-255-7871; customerservice@bcmud.org.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Two chances to meet

new superintendent

The Dripping Springs school district will host two meet-and-greet opportunities with the new superintendent, Todd Washburn.

The come-and-go events will be from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at the school district Administration Building, 510 W. Mercer St.

Visitors may park in the front lot or along the side of the building, or in the Walnut Springs adjacent lot.

