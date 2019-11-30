The 26th annual Tarleton State University Staff Council Holiday Arts and Crafts Showcase welcomes shoppers from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Recreational Sports Center.

The showcase is a premier shopping event featuring unique items from vendors across the state. The event is free to the public, and proceeds from vendor fees support the Tarleton staff scholarships and grants program.

Guest parking will be available in Lot P20 and P51 at Memorial Stadium with shuttle service to the Recreational Sports Center.

For vendor and event information, contact Callie Fender at staffcouncil@tarleton.edu or 254-968-9771.