A meteor was spotted flying across the sky in Austin and several other central Texas cities early Thursday morning.

The following video, taken by a dashboard camera at 5:36 a.m. on State Highway 71, was provided to KXAN.

METEOR OVER AUSTIN: Did you see it?

More than 20 reports across the state of a fireball in the sky between 5:30-5:40 a.m. Video via Orlando Rodriguez, Hwy 71 in south Austin. #meteor pic.twitter.com/iIrwnvhsG4

— KXAN Weather (@KXAN_Weather) December 5, 2019

According to the American Meteor Society, 43 people reported a meteor sighting this morning across the state of Texas. Five reports came from Austin.

These sightings are currently pending investigation by AMS.