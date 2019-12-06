The Stephenville Dance Center will be performing in the Granbury production of The Nutcracker Dec. 8-11, at the Granbury Opera House in collaboration with The Ballet Frontier of Texas.

Fifteen students from the dance center ranging in age from eight to 14 will be performing in the production.

“They’ll be doing the party scene, the battle scene between the nutcracker and the mice, the angels and the Russian variation,” said Renee Burdick, owner and director of Stephenville Dance Center.

Burdick said her students have been preparing for this show since September.

“We are honored to collaborate with a professional company,” she said. “Our students have learned a lot dancing with these professional ballerinas and we’re very excited to put on a beautiful show.”

Ticket prices range from $40-$45 and can be purchased online at granburytheatrecompany.org.

Burdick said she is excited for the audience to see “the final product of months of weekly rehearsals” and to enjoy the “beautiful holiday experience.”