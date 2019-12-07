The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

• John Anthony Gowin and Modesta Necole Perrie

• Robert Jordan Longoria and Tara Le Shey Henry

• Monte Austin McClure and Morgan Sue Ripple

• Steven Paul Williams and Beverly Leann Weedon

• James Allen Young and Chelsea Marie Smith

• Joshua Terrell Chamblee and Mona Louise Ellington

• Angel Salazar and Acasia Nicole Baker

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

• Gable Lee Perez, assault causes bodily injury

• Madalyn Ladina Perez, assault causes bodily injury

• Randy Lee Perkins, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500

• Reid Darwin Phelps Jr., evading arrest or detention

• Terry Lee Reed Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)

• Tayler Elizabeth Reeves, DWI

• Geneva Ann Rios, DWI

• Christopher Rogers, theft of property greater than $100 less than $750

• Denise Frances Rohner, declaration of nolle prosequi

• Russell Lee Rosenbusch, DWI

• Angelea Michelle Russell, assault causes bodily injury

• Caleb Wayne Salge, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750

• Walter Carl Salyer, declaration of nolle prosequi

• Gable Ramirez Sanchez, DWI

• Jose Emilio Serrano-Navas, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

• Patrick Todd Shannon, declaration of nolle prosequi

• Caghen Reece Seider, DWI, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

• Marvin Don Thompson, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

• Leah Vann, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

• Ruben James Vasquez Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi

• Lino Vizcalla, DWI

• Monica Elaine Villarreal, DWI

• Brandi Gayle Willborn, assault causes bodily injury family violence

• Sheila Ann Willett, DWI second

• David Antoine Williams, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

• Demory Ardell Wilson Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi

• Rumaldo Zapata, DWI

• James Tindle, criminal trespass

• Jacob Alonzo Gomez, declaration of nolle prosequi

• Robert Daniel Brooks, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

• Darlene Marie Stanfield, possession of dangerous drug

• Nicholas Trey Mayon, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750

• William Ryan Archer Wheeler, DWI, declaration of nolle prosequi

• Chance Evans Watkins, DWI

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Paula Seigler et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Charles Sullevan, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Gumersindo Rivera et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Gary Tiner, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Juan Alejo, tax cases

• Ovation Services LLC vs. David Bergman, real property

• Second Round Sub, LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank (Walmart Credit Card vs. Misty Day, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Elena Cabrera, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• John Deere Financial F.S.B. vs. Eddie C. Hardy and Jennifer Hardy, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Portfolio Recover Associates LLC vs. Jami Howell, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• U.S. Bank National Association vs. Christina L. Huddleston, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Maria Del Carmel Mondragon vs. Agustin A. Mondragon, divorce

• Stephanie Euvonne Torrez vs. Joe Torres Jr., divorce

• The State of Texas vs. Kevin Peek and W.W. Currin, judgment Nisi

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Nathaniel Lynn Robertson el al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brian Evans, tax cases

• Wilmington Trust National Association as owner for UCL funding trust vs. Glenn Mueller, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Lisa Ann Donovan Ind and as next friend of K.A.C., a minor vs. Tephen Brouillard, Nancy Broullard and Allison Emery as next friend of P.E., a minor, transfer from Potter County

• Discover Bank vs. Ivan G. Parsons, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Carlos Escobar, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juan Robles Gonzalez, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• TD Auto Finance LLC DBA Chrysler Financial vs. William Stephens, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Second Round Sub LLC assignee of Comenity Bank (The Buckle) vs. Colt Greenrock, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Best Med Inc. vs. Solomon Gurwitz DBA Oasis Healthcare Partners, Southwest, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Keith Hetzel, Stacee Hetzel and CarolAnn Hetzel by and through her next friend Keith vs. Kenneth Nabers, injury or damage with motor vehicle

• Finley Bruce Deffenbaugh vs. Celinda Deffenbaugh, divorce