The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

– 100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

– 85 points – Considered an average score

– 70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

– COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

• Corn Express, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd.

• Corn Express Mobile, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd.

• Fox Fast Stop, 1901 S.E. 10th Ave.

• Helado’s El Tropico, 207 N. Lincoln St.

• Walgreen’s #13010, 2205 S.E. 34th Ave.

• Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood, 4215 Canyon Drive.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

• (C/76) Beef Burger Barrel, 3102 Plains Blvd.: Frozen food must not be stored on cardboard; ice scoop and utensils stored above hand sink must be clean to sight and touch; utensils not frequently used must be stored and protected from contamination; cleaner must not be stored on food contact surfaces. COS. Food manager certificate must be registered annually; chili and other refrigerated items must be date marked; no thermometers in freezers; leather is not easily cleanable and may not be used to store shakers and other packaged products; board under microwave and shelving used for storing clean wares must be thoroughly cleaned or replaced and painted. Correct by 11/29. Food employees must remove watches and jewelry when prepping or cooking; wares without handles may not be used as scoops or stored in product; need to clean microwave, inside reach-in cooler and both freezers, outside of sugar container and area below fryer; hose used in dish pit must be replaced. Correct by 02/17/2020. Floor below three-compartment sink is damaged and must be repaired; remove any equipment in storage area that is no longer used or is not intended to be repaired; cooling equipment may not be powered by use of extension cords. Correct by 05/17/2020. Household refrigerator must be replaced with commercial grade. Correct by 05/29/2020.

• (B/88) Complete Body Nutrition, 5901 Bell St.: Blenders need to be cleaned. Correct by 11/22. Household coolers need to be replaced with commercial grade equipment; thermometer in far cooler not reading. Correct by 11/29. Personal items on make line; pre-made cups must be covered and protected; build-up in ice machine; all gaskets need to be cleaned; wall behind four-compartment sink needs to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Correct by 02/17/2020.

• (A/95) Dollar General Corp. #1608, 4210 S.W. 45th Ave.: Thermometer in reach-in cooler is inaccurate; ware washing sink not accessible. Correct by 11/30. Reach-in cooler needs to be cleaned. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/99) Domino’s Pizza, 5914 Hillside Road: Water bottle on table by drive-thru window (bottles need to be separated). Correct by 02/16/2020.

• (A/99) Dong Phuong, 2218 E. Amarillo Blvd.: Ceiling panels out of place. Correct by 11/20.

• (A/92) El Siete De Copas, 2628 E. Amarillo Blvd.: Bottle tops below water in beer coolers. COS. Food manager certificate and food handler certificates required. Correct by 01/21/2020. Carpet is dirty and must be cleaned or removed; cracks in concrete floor must be sealed (repeat violation); walls must be clean and smooth; mold on wall at air conditioner unit. Correct by 02/19/2020.

• (A/97) Fannin Middle School, 4627 S. Rusk St.: Gaskets on pizza reach-in and on walk-in cooler need to be replaced. Correct by 12/02/2019. Back doors still need to be sealed to be tight-fitting (repeat violation). Correct by 02/19/2020.

• (A/95) McDonald’s, 4215 Canyon Drive: Dirty spoons stored clean. COS. Hand sink used for purposes other than hand washing; no paper towels at one hand sink. Correct by 11/30.

• (B/89) Papa John’s, 3415 Bell St.: Air gap required on three-compartment sink; duct tape not allowed on pipes. Correct by 11/22. Food manager certificate must be registered annually; food handler cards needed; back hand sink hot water valve is missing the knob; gaskets need to be replaced on reach-in cooler. Correct by 11/29.

• (A/97) Paramount Terrace Elementary, 3906 Cougar Drive: Service sink needed for cleaning mops and disposing of mop water. Correct by 11/29. Evidence of pests in establishment. Correct by 02/17/2020.

• (A/99) Pure Water Ice & Tea, 504 23rd St. (rear), Canyon: Wall behind three-compartment sink and below hand sink where sheet rock is damaged needs to be repaired and made easily cleanable. Correct by 02/19/2020.

• (A/99) R Bar, 2616 E. Amarillo Blvd.: Duct tape on bar. (Tape is not cleanable. Remove tape and repair bar as needed). Correct by 11/20.

• (A/94) Schlotzskys/Cinnabon, 901 23rd St., Canyon: Personal items stored by cookies; wet wiping cloth on prep table; food on floor in walk-in cooler; wares stacked wet; food debris and build-up on fan used to cool dough; ceiling above mop sink needs to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Correct by 02/19/2020.

• (A/96) Southwest Montessori Christian, 4100 Republic Ave.: Air gap needed on the fruit prep sink; a hand sink needs to be installed in food prep area. Correct by 11/21. Floor around prep sink needs to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable; underside of cabinets above food prep area needs to be painted to be easily cleanable. Correct by 02/16/2020.

• (A/98) Stars Drive In, 2216 S.E. 27th Ave.: Current employees with expired food handler certificates must renew certifications. Correct by 11/29.

• (A/97) Subway, 1701 N. 23rd St., Canyon: Food manager certificate must be registered annually. Correct by 11/30. Floors, walls, ceilings, shelving, counters, equipment and vents must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/98) Subway #7429-212, 3300 E. I-40: Containers holding dressing/sauce bottles must remain free of food residue; floor of walk-in freezer needs to be cleaned and free of food debris and ice accumulation. COS. Floor tiles damaged below bread ovens. Correct by 02/17/2020.

• (A/97) Taco Bell #032696, 300 E. Amarillo Blvd.: Food particles on cleaned food container lid; standing water on food container lid not inverted after washed. COS.

• (B/88) Toot ‘n Totum #58, 1500 Ross St.: Inside ice machines have build-up of mineral deposits and are not sealed to prevent contamination; ice contact in soda machines not clean; sheet pans dirty. Correct by 11/23. Rust inside ice machines at soda machines; oven mitt dirty; soda machines not in good repair; walls, floor and ceiling must be clean and free of holes; panels must be in place; restroom sinks need to be caulked; coving torn at walk-in corner; walls in dish wash room are peeling and need to be repainted; repair shelf below register; mop sink not flush with corner; splash from mop bucket is leaking behind sink (reset sink); dish dry rack is required in dish wash area. Correct by 11/30. Walk-in cooler walls, blower covers and floor not clean; air intake dirty. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/97) Walgreen’s #06501, 2601 S. Georgia St.: Reach-in cooler not working. Correct by 11/30 Ware washing sink needs to be installed. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/95) Wal-Mart Bakery #793, 1701 N. 23rd St., Canyon: Food manager certificate must be registered annually; condensation leak in walk-in freezer must be repaired. Correct by 11/20. Dust build-up on vents on ceiling and in walk-in coolers. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/97) Wal-Mart Deli #793, 1701 N. 23rd St., Canyon: Food manager certificate must be registered annually. Correct by 11/30. Condensation in walk-in freezers needs to be removed; dust on vents in walk-in coolers and freezers needs to be removed. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/99) Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood #793, 1701 N. 23rd St., Canyon: Food debris on shelves where shredded cheese is displayed. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/97) Wal-Mart Supercenter #793, 1701 N. 23rd St. Canyon: Food manager certificate must be registered annually. Correct by 11/30. Drop ceiling needed above mop sink; unfinished sheet rock must be painted or sealed to make wall smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Correct by 02/18/2020.

• (A/99) Wal-Mart Deli, 4215 Canyon Drive: Tongs stored in between cutting boards and equipment. COS.

• (A/95) Wal-Mart Supercenter #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive: Damaged canned foods or packaged foods without manufacturer’s complete labeling must not be donated. Correct by 11/23. Food manager certificate must be registered annually. Correct by 11/30.