DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Pilot program closes

Rainey Street to vehicles

In collaboration with the Austin Police Department, Austin Transportation is testing the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic to determine effects on mobility and safety in the area.

During the pilot period, Rainey Street from Davis Street to River Street will close to vehicle traffic while remaining open to pedestrians and people using bicycles and micromobility devices such as scooters.

Closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through March 8, 2020.

Staff determined the dates, times and duration of the pilot after consulting Rainey businesses, area neighborhood and homeowner associations, and the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center Advisory Board.

Austin Transportation will monitor the area during the closure to ensure safety, gather data and make adjustments as necessary. Findings will help staff determine the effects of a closure on safety and mobility in the area, and inform the Austin Core Transportation Plan and the Waller Creek/Palm District Plan.

NORTH AUSTIN

Mobile health clinic

offered on first Tuesdays

Dell Children’s Medical Center is partnering with the Texas Women, Infants and Children program to offer a mobile health clinic on the first Tuesday of every month.

The clinic, Dell Children’s Health Express, will offer appointments to see a pediatrician to clients of WIC at its Northwest Austin office, 8701 Research Blvd. That office sees about 5,000 clients a month. The partnership is designed for people who don’t already have a pediatrician.

WIC concentrates on providing nutrition for infants, children and pregnant women as well as breast-feeding support. It’s available to pregnant women, new moms and families with children younger than 5 who qualify based on income.

“This is such an important partnership that will help families whose children are at critical periods of development by providing the nutrition they need now, and education that establishes the foundation for a lifetime of good health,” Texas WIC Director Edgar Curtis said in news release.

BASTROP

Holiday Market set

at Community Gardens

The Community Gardens, 1067 Texas 71, will host its Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The market will feature local artisans, entertainment, food and beverages, “Polar Express” train rides, cookie decorating and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

SAN MARCOS

City seeks volunteers

to serve boards, panels

The city of San Marcos seeks to fill vacancies on more than 20 city boards and commissions with volunteers from throughout the community.

Citizens may fill out volunteer interest forms and forward them to the city clerk’s office, 630 E. Hopkins St., by Jan. 10 to be considered for appointment. The volunteer forms are available on the Boards and Commissions page of the city website and can be submitted online, via fax or in person. Qualifications, duties and the length of service vary.

City boards and commissions include the Airport Advisory Board; the Animal Shelter Advisory Board; the Arts Commission; the Citizen Utility Advisory Board; the Convention and Visitor Bureau; the Economic Development Board; the Ethics Commission; the Housing Authority; the Human Services Advisory Board; the Library Board; the Main Street Advisory Board; the Parks and Recreation Board; the Planning and Zoning Commission; the Commission on Children and Youth; the Senior Citizen Advisory Board; and the Zoning Board of Adjustments. Some boards have special requirements.

The San Marcos City Council is scheduled to review the applications and make appointments at its Feb. 4 meeting. Volunteers who are appointed will take their seats March 1.

