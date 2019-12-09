This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 9 individuals were arrested between 12/02 and 12/09/19 by area law enforcement agencies.

• Quang L. Nguyen, 27, BPD, possession marijuana; bond $2,000.

• Chaniecya L. Dean, 26, BPD, possession marijuana; possession controlled substance; bond $7,000.

• Julian R. Guerrero, 16, Coke SO, warrant: original offense family violence; bond $2,000.

• Dennis J. Velez, 35, Concho SO, no license plate light, no drivers license (when unlicensed), failed to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia; bond PR $200 four times.

• Bennetta L. Choice, 33, Concho SO, speeding 10 percent above, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear two times; bond PR $200 four times.

• Zachary Montemayor, 28, DPS, driving while intoxicated; bond $1,000.

• Julian L. Reyes, 36, DPS Concho, DWI third or more; bond

• Jose Salazar, 50, Miles PD, driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 years of age; bond

• Carlos V. Ayala, 47, WPD, DWI; bond