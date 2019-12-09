The silver bells, holiday music, festive lights and extravagant decorations are not the only things that distinguish the shopping malls and strip centers, and even the traffic on the streets and highways, during the Christmas season from the rest of the year. It is a time when three and four generations come together and share fun, fellowship, fondness and food. Unfortunately, it can be the time for falls, failings, fiascos and frustration. Proper planning can reduce the chances of these mishaps.

Removing throw rugs from areas where seniors will be walking is an essential safety precaution when older generations are visiting any time, but especially during the holidays, when rooms may be more crowded than usual.

The festive frills that embellish the home at Christmas are a favorite aspect of the season, but they can foster falls. Decorate with safety for seniors in mind. Ornamentations spread on the floor to bedeck the house for the season, especially strings of Christmas lights create a hazard for the elderly. Keep decorations in containers off the floor while embellishing the home. Avoid electrical extension cords running across walking areas.

A living room with a Christmas tree, seasonal floor arrangements and tabletops of seasonal knickknacks can be difficult to navigate for those with mobility issues without bumping into or tripping over objects. These hazards are multiplied when a walker or a cane is involved. Be certain the number of items and their placement are consistent with the limitations of the seniors who must ambulate around them.

A senior with Alzheimer’s or other dementia can experience extravagant Christmas decoration as confusing clutter. Consider judicious selection of favorites from a collection of holiday treasures if a beloved senior suffers from diminished mental capacity. This can balance the pleasure of holiday decorations with the loved one’s cognitive abilities.

As you plan for a Merry Christmas, don’t forget these simple actions that can help create a season of good cheer for all, whatever the age. Happy holidays!

Next Week: Helping Elders Cope with Holiday Depression

Sandra W. Reed is an attorney with Katten & Benson, an Elder Law firm in Fort Worth. She lives in beautiful Somervell County, near Chalk Mountain.