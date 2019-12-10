Maria Silvia Cavazos is a Hebbronville resident who faces kidney failure and is fighting for her life.

She was diagnosed in 2001 due to her high blood pressure that was controlled until two and a half years ago when her glomerular filtration rate (GFR) became very low, Cavazos said.

GFR is the process by which kidneys filter the blood removing excess wastes and fluids. The GFR calculation determines how the blood is filtered by the kidneys which is a way to measure the kidney function.

Cavazos has been on a waiting list for a kidney transplant at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for the last two and half years. Cavazos "faithfully wear my ’Share your Spare’ kidney donation t-shirt with hopes to live," she said.

The kidney transplant program at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio is actually one of the leaders in the country for live kidney operations and has performed over twenty-five thousand operations to date.

If you are interested in becoming a kidney donor to save another life contact the donor hot line at 210-575-GIVE (4483) to start the evaluation process.