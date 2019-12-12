Thirty-three Jim Wells County 4-H’ers competed at the District 12 4-H Archery Match in Benavides this past weekend. For many this was their first contest and everyone did a great job. The team is coached by Cullen and Sarita Wright and Eddie and Annie Tijerina. 4-H’ers competed in the 3D and Modified 600 contests. 3D targets look like real life and sized animals while the Modified 600 is actual round targets. Results are:

3D

Barebow Intermediate—Molly Fisher, 3rd place; Kyle Palmer, 2nd place; Yesenia Cabrera, 1st place

Recurve Intermediate—Lucas Walker, 3rd place; Cyreniah Hinojosa, 2nd place

NASP Genesis

Intermediate—Avery Garcia, 2nd place

Senior—Paige Langley, 1st place

Compound Unaided Senior—Mason Blanchette, 1st place

Compound Aided

Junior—Jeremiah French, 3rd place

Intermediate—Kattarina Benavides, 1st place

Senior — Joseph Saenz, 3rd place

Modified 600

Barebow

Junior—Brayden Rodriguez, 3rd place

Intermediate—Kyle Palmer, 3rd place; Molly Fisher, 1st place

Senior—Trevor Martinez, 3rd place

Recurve Intermediate—Cyreniah Hinojosa, 3rd place; Lucas Walker, 2nd place

NASP Genesis

Intermediate—Avery Garcia, 1st place

Senior—Paige Langley, 2nd place

Compound Unaided Senior—Mason Blanchette, 1st place

Compound Aided Intermediate—Adam Tijerina, 2nd place; Kattarina Benavides, 1st place