Denison Police

Stolen vehicle — Denison Police made contact with a complainant on Dec. 9 in regard to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Convention Way. The owner said the vehicle, a red, 2016 Ford Escape with Oklahoma plates, was taken while parked outside a local business. A report was generated and the department will be following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle — A complainant made contact with Denison Police on Dec. 7 to report that her vehicle had been burglarized in the 1000 block of Waterloo Lake Drive. The woman stated that unknown suspects had broken a window on her vehicle and took her purse. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Assault— Denison Police responded to the 1400 block of Morrison Drive on Dec. 8 in reference to an assault call. Officers made contact with the victim who said a relative had assaulted him and choked him following an argument. The suspect left the scene. A case will be filed with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Burglary of a vehicle — A complainant made contact with officers on Dec. 9 to report a burglarized vehicle in the 600 block of East Heron. The man stated unknown suspects entered his vehicle and took a tablet and refrigeration equipment. A report was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Shoplifting — Employees of a business in the 300 block of South Armstrong Avenue called police on Dec. 10 to report an individual for stealing store merchandise. Officers responded to the scene, where personnel told them that the suspect had concealed items in his clothing and left the store without paying. The suspect was located and arrested for theft under $2,500, with two or more prior convictions.