AUSTIN

District lists schools

frozen to transfers

The Austin school district announced the schools that will be frozen to transfers in 2020-21 because they have, or are expected to have, enrollments that exceed their capacities, or to maintain stability in tracking patterns.

High schools that will be frozen include Akins Early College and Navarro Early College, Austin, Bowie and McCallum. Middle schools to be frozen include Gorzycki, Lively, Lamar and Murchison. Elementary schools announced to be frozen include Baldwin, Baranoff, Becker (except dual language), Blazier, Brentwood, Casis, Cowan, Doss, Gullett (except kindergarten), Hill, Kiker, Lee (except kindergarten), Maplewood, Mathews (except kindergarten), Menchaca, Mills, Oak Hill, Reilly (except dual language through fourth grade), Ridgetop (except dual language), Summitt (except dual language), Sunset Valley (except dual language through fourth grade) and Zilker (except kindergarten).

Frozen schools may still accept applications for magnet, application or dual language programs. Families should contact the school directly for more information.

The school district will begin accepting requests for transfers for the 2020–21 school year Jan. 3. Non-school district employees may request out-of-district transfers beginning Feb. 3.

For more information: austinisd.org/transfer.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Forum on Monday

about Live Music Fund

The city of Austin will host a Live Music Fund community forum for musicians and live music industry representatives from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

Attendees can share ideas for how the newly formed Live Music Fund can support Austin’s musicians and live music industry. Grant guidelines will be formalized in the coming pilot year.

Registration is encouraged but not required at bit.ly/350pZ0B.

NORTH AUSTIN

Learn4life hosts event

on ’Drop Out Challenge’

Learn4life will host “Community Solutions for the High School Drop Out Challenge” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane.

Attendees can learn about Learn4life’s educational programs. Pizza and refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

To register: facebook.com/learn4lifetexas.

AUSTIN

Remodeling group gives

$3,560 to nonprofit

Austin NARI, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, donated $3,560 to Wonders & Worries, an Austin-based nonprofit that provides free, professional mental health support for children and teens who face the trauma of a serious parental illness.

Austin NARI hosts an annual home tour that benefits Wonders & Worries and features remodeled projects that showcases their memberships’ work. For every admission ticket sold for the tour, a percentage goes directly to Wonders & Worries each year to subsidize programs for their client families and grant funds for much needed items for the patients and their families.

GEORGETOWN

City selects Shell

for energy management

The Georgetown City Council has approved an agreement with Shell Energy North America to provide energy management services.

A request for proposals was issued in February. Twelve proposals were submitted to provide services for the city. In August, the council voted to proceed with contract negotiations with two finalists. Shell was selected based on overall capabilities, cost and the specific energy portfolio needs of the city.

Shell’s services include developing and making recommendations regarding how Georgetown’s energy is traded in the Texas energy market.

SAN MARCOS

Get help Sunday with

job searching, résumés

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., will host a job search and résumés assistance program at 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The free program will provide hands-on assistance with job searching, including advice on résumés and cover letter writing, networking and how to apply for jobs. No registration required.

American-Statesman staff