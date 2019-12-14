Saturday forecast for Austin: No, it’s not even close to spring, but it feels like it! Expect sunny skies with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In the afternoon, a calm wind will kick up out of the southeast, and warm temperatures will remain through the rest of the weekend.

This evening, expect clear skies and overnight temperatures to stay above 51.

But the warm weather won’t stay long, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees, low of 56 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees, low of 36 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 53 degrees, low of 31 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 57 degrees, dropping down to 34 degrees in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 61 degrees. Expect cloudy skies in the evening with a low around 44 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and a high of 68 degrees.

It's beginning to look a lot like... spring? pic.twitter.com/qglmqtvmHD

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 14, 2019