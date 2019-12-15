Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for the Industrial History of Texas, located in Thurber, is hosting its first-ever Cultural Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

The public is invited to toast the holiday season with the festive foods from the many cultures of historic Thurber. The free event features breakfast, lunch and dessert refreshments, including croissants, pizza and Christmas tamales.

Follow the W.K. Gordon Center on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wkgordoncenter for activity hours and updates.

The W.K. Gordon Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at exit 367 on Interstate 20 between Fort Worth and Abilene.