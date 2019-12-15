AGN Media Editorial Board

Texas Tech University and Amarillo cleared another important, mandatory, hurdle this past week as the school moved one step closer to seeing the hard-fought dream of a veterinary school in West Texas come to life.

Last Wednesday, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved Tech’s Doctor of Veterinary degree proposal. The decision was not unexpected as Tech officials have made a compelling case that the state needs a second school of veterinary medicine, but as people in these parts know, nothing is really certain until it is certain.

The process is not yet complete. Tech still must receive accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association before it can officially roll out the welcome mat for its first class of students in the fall of 2021.

Things are proceeding apace, though. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony in Amarillo in September, and the importance of Wednesday’s approval cannot be underestimated. The coordinating board basically wields veto power over degree programs at the state’s four-year universities.

“To get degree program approval from the coordinating board is clearly one of the most critical benchmarks we had to achieve,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in our story.

While there might have been plenty of drama around Tech’s desire to bring a second Texas vet school online at one time, it disappeared, at least from public view, once the Texas Legislature included the item in the state budget that was approved this past spring. Thanks to the yeoman work of the West Texas delegation in building consensus for and awareness of the need, lawmakers approved $17 million for Tech to begin the process of launching its own vet school.

“The Legislature has always recognized the value of robust and competitive university systems to meet the needs of a growing state that has an integral role in the success of our nation and global economy,” State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) said in a joint statement with lawmakers last May that was included in our story. “The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine (TTUSOVM) will help address the shortage of large and mixed animal veterinarians in rural parts of the state.”

President Schovanec indicated Tech officials will likely request more than $40 million to further sustain the vet school over the next three sessions. After that, the program will run on tuition revenue and the standard state formula funding every college receives, he said.

Meanwhile, Tech officials have sung the same verses from the same hymnal all along the way, framing the vet school as a long overdue necessity to address a pronounced shortage of Texas veterinarians, most apparent in rural areas. It also will expand access for students seeking a veterinary medicine career at a time when many have had to leave Texas in pursuit of their educational dreams.

In other words, the initiative perfectly aligns with Tech’s vision to serve all of West Texas.

By the same token, Tech has never seen its plan as a threat to or encroachment upon the excellent program at Texas A&M, which has had the state’s veterinary medicine degree market cornered for the past 100 years. The cause was never to knock A&M; instead, it was an opportunity to keep up with a growing demand.

University leaders relied upon black and white statistics to tell the story. The state’s population has swelled steadily, and there is a dearth of veterinarians across West Texas in general and providers specializing in large animals in particular. Numbers indicate there are only 180 large-animal veterinarians serving rural Texas counties – that’s 3 percent of the state’s registered veterinarians.

According to statistics from the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, a number of counties across West Texas and the Panhandle have few to no veterinarians. The shortage, critical now, is projected to grow worse in the years ahead as 25 percent of licensed vets are over age 60. In counties with fewer than 50,000 people, the number increases to 40 percent.

The long-term vision for Tech’s school is to usher in 40 students the first year and steadily increase population to 240 students being taught by as many as 70 faculty members by 2026.

The vet school has been on the Tech radar for more than a decade, and it is no secret how strongly the people of Amarillo have supported the initiative all along the way, recently contributing $60 million toward the construction of a teaching center.

As President Schovanec pointed out, placing it in the heart of cattle country makes sense on every level.

“What makes Amarillo the ideal location is that it’s in the epicenter of a growing dairy industry, and it’s always been the most important area in the state as it relates to feedlots,” he said in our story.

The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is one of the region’s greatest success stories. It has been marked by cooperation, perseverance and inspiration, and one that, beginning in the not to distant future, will transform West Texas by transforming lives, one life at a time.