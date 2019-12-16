Interstate 35 (Hays County): Alternating closures in both directions between Exit 196-York Creek Road and Exit 200-Centerpoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Blanco River and Yarrington Road exit from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Yarrington Road exit and the Yarrington overpass from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Hermitage Drive and the Rundberg on-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound two left lanes will be closed between Rutherford Lane and Huntland Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Barwood Park and Powell Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Southbound FM 1327 exit No. 223 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and the southbound right lane will also be closed at the exit until the next entrance ramp. No access to/from Powell Lane from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday; detour via Wonsley and Georgian Dr. The south to north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday nights.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers Boulevard and University Boulevard until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; the frontage road will also be reduced to one lane between Interstate 35 and the exit. The turnarounds in both directions will be closed at Loyola Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The north to south turnaround at Manor/Springdale Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Blackson and St. Johns avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Gessner Drive until July 2020.

U.S. 290 East: Various closures in both directions between FM 734-Parmer Lane and Greenbury Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures of the westbound main lanes and frontage roads under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as needed; follow signs for detours. The westbound entrance ramp west of Texas 130 will be closed or reduced to one lane as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; use next ramp. The right lane on the eastbound frontage road and the ramp to southbound Texas 130 will be closed 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as needed; follow signs for detours. The westbound entrance ramp west of West Gate Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday; use next ramp.

Texas 71: The eastbound entrance ramp from Riverside Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday; detour via southbound U.S. 183 to nearest crossover. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: The northbound right lane and entrance ramp from Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour via Blue Bluff to U.S. 290. Alternating northbound closures between FM 973 and Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Southbound Exit No. 439 to Blue Bluff and the right lane between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour using previous exits. Alternating closures for southbound Exits No. 436 to Parmer Lane and No. 437 to U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; reduced to one southbound lane in this area as needed. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 224 and Texas 195 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Slow moving work crews on the southbound right shoulder between U.S. 183 and RM 2222 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 620 (Texas 45 N.): The westbound right lane will be closed between Wyoming Springs Drive and Smyers Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between Weber Street and Blake Manor Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February.

RM 2222: The westbound right lane will be closed east of Paradox Cove Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca street.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March.

Powell Lane: No access to/from Powell Lane from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detour via Wonsley and Georgian drives.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.