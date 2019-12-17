25 years ago:

PETIONVILLE, Haiti - The last class of retrained soldiers from Haiti’s repressive army graduated Saturday from a six-day course taught by U.S., Canadian and French instructors on how to be nice to cops.

50 years ago:

CHICAGO - Film showing National Guard troops pushing bayonets through the open window of a car brought visible reaction to some jurors Wednesday in the trial of seven men charged with conspiring to initiate rioting the week of the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Applications of Continental and American Airlines for flights connecting Wichita Falls and Lubbock, Tex. with Oklahoma City will be reconsidered at a hearing in early January, the Civil Aeronautics Board today informed Reps. Mahon and Gossett (D-Tex.) The permit was denied last month.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Restrictions on the use of coal made necessary by the recent strike of miners in the bituminous fields were removed today and industry throughout the country approached a normal basis.