Dr. Kayla Peak, professor of kinesiology at Tarleton State University, has been elected to chair the college administrators sections of the Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (TAHPERD).

Peak is a former Faculty Fellow in the University’s Center for Instructional Innovation, was honored with The Texas A&M University System Excellence in Teaching Award in 2009, 2010 and 2011, and earned Tarleton’s Jack and Louise Arthur Award in 2011, recognizing excellence in the classroom.

Additionally, she received the TAHPERD Honor Award in 2019 and was recognized as TAHPERD Administrator of the Year in 2017 and the University Physical Educator of the Year in 2012.

TAHPERD is composed of more than 3,500 professional and student members serving education from early childhood through college and represents interests in government and private agencies, business and the healthcare industry.