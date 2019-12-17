Recently appointed Pamela Garza is the first woman in over twenty years and the second in history to serve as the Chamber of Commerce (COC) president for the City of Freer.

Serving as a COC board member since 2015 and Freer native, Garza is involved in several community organizations currently serving as a Freer ISD School Board trustee. She's a member of the South Texas Region of Development, and has worked with the Office of Governor Greg Abbott regarding tourism and community relations closely alongside the COC's in Laredo, Uvalde, Cotulla and Dilley.

Garza states, “I have big plans to support the city in a new direction.” “The main goal is to promote businesses and build the economy.”

She plans to start using social media for live sessions with interviews for new and existing businesses owners, start a monthly news letters for COC members and host quarterly mixers to keep them involved and informed.

Some other projects she and her team is working on is a business plan with the City of Freer to bring back their downtown Main Street; and start a local small business association- hosting workshops for potential small business owners with grant information for funding.

Freer is a little different from other cities the positions are made up of volunteers and is a non funded position. The Rattlesnake Roundup Festival is the major event that funds the COC with a few additional fundraisers thorough out the year. The COC board currently seats fourteen volunteers and has little over a hundred members. Garza stated this year the Rattlesnake Roundup Festival will be bigger and better than ever it's the 55th annual celebration and the major headliners will be announced after the holidays.

For more information or to inquire about your new or existing business contact the Freer Chamber of Commerce at 361-394-6891