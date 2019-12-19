A person was taken into Austin police custody early Thursday after an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers in South Austin.

Officers were responding to the 4200 block of Interstate 35 South, just south of Ben White Boulevard, around 1 a.m. and the person was taken into custody around 3 a.m.

Police said officers were first called out to a Days Inn hotel in the area Wednesday afternoon because a person was refusing to come out of their room, KXAN reported. Officers were unsure if the person had a weapon.

A human trafficking detective was at the standoff, KXAN reported.

***UPDATE*** Suspect in custody. Officers are still on-scene, however SWAT incident has ended. Media inquiries should be directed to APD PIO. #APD -WC6 https://t.co/suDfDNue3E

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 19, 2019