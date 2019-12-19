When her youngest daughter, Amalie, was undergoing medical treatment for cancer, Lindsey Brewer realized the need for homestyle food to go.

Because people aren’t always home to cook their own meals, and nutrition is important, Sugarbiscuits & Company was born at 115 Elm St. on the downtown square in Glen Rose. It’s in a 2,700-square-foot corner building that formerly was the home of Miss Dixie’s Cottage.

“When my daughter was sick, the idea of meals to go appealed to me because I wasn’t able to cook,” Lindsey said.

Sugarbiscuits & Company’s expanding menu features gourmet meals to go, including casseroles, fruit salad and quiche, plus chicken salad sandwiches — along with a daily soup, salad and potato bar (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To-go meals can be ordered by calling 254-898-9316.





Longtime dream

Lindsey Brewer grew up in Amarillo watching her late mother, Debra Haynes, use her talents as a chef to build a career in the restaurant business. In the 1990s, her mother moved to Granbury, where she opened a barbecue restaurant named the Paluxy River Grill, along with others — The Landing, On the Rocks Bar and Grill, as well as a bar she named Sugarbiscuits on the Brazos (Lindsey is even using her mom’s original neon sign from that one inside her Glen Rose eatery).

Lindsey longed to start her own restaurant, and recently the time was right. Borrowing the name Sugarbiscuits from her mother’s former business also felt right.

“My husband and I came down here to visit her and just fell in love with this area in 1995. We purchased our first home here in Glen Rose in 1996, and raised our three children here,” Lindsey said of her family — husband Kelly, and their three daughters.

Lindsey’s mother also had to battle cancer.

“She was diagnosed with cancer at the same time that my daughter was diagnosed with cancer,” Lindsey said. “So, they both had cancer, on and off, both of them, for 10 years. She’s had it twice and my mother had it twice. So for 10 years, I took care of my mom and my daughter, going through treatment.”

Amalie, a 2018 graduate of Glen Rose High School and a former pole vaulter who had fought for a place on the U.S. Junior Olympics team, recently turned 20 and has been cancer-free for several years.

“I’ve been in remission for almost four years now,” Amalie said during her mom’s interview, to which her mother happily added, “off treatment for three (years).”

“And the community really rallied around us, really through our highs and our lows. (They were) a great support to us, this whole community, while she was sick the first time,” Lindsey noted. “And they cheered her on as she competed in the junior Olympic Games, and then she relapsed her freshman year and (the community) rallied around us again while we went through that. So we really have that close-knit kind of community here for us. It feels that way.”

Amalie took culinary class when she was in high school. She has considered going to nursing school, but for now is helping helping her mom at Sugarbiscuits. She has been experimenting with a new cold press juice bar, her mother noted.





My mother, the chef

Lindsey’s mother attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Dallas when she was perfecting her cooking skills.

“I worked under her for years and alongside her. But mostly I just raised my children,” Lindsey said. “That was always something that she encouraged me to do because she and my father were entrepreneurs. She always had regrets kind of missing that time with us as we were little.”

After Amalie graduated from GRHS, Lindsey knew it was time to act.

“I decided at that time it was time for me to go to work, now that my children were grown,” she said. “All I’ve just really ever known is working the restaurant industry. It’s always just been a passion of mine. I’ve loved to cook. (I) spent a lot of time talking to my mom about food and developing recipes. Everything is just instinctual.”

Her husband, Kelly, owned and operated a cabinet shop in Granbury, but last year a work-related accident — which left him with a broken ankle and femur — put him out of commission.

Lindsey said, “I had to go back to work full-time because he was unable to do so. I got a job and started making banana breads out of my home. Then I was able to replace my income at my job by doing that. Then for about six weeks, the Pie Peddler (also on the downtown square) shared their kitchen with me and I started providing the casseroles to go and saw some great success with that.

I started venturing and having a few more menu items and it really took off and had some immediate success. That’s when we started to make plans to do this. There was a great need. I was really surprised by it.”

Lindsey also had good news to report on Kelly’s recovery, saying, “He’s healed enough now to where he built this kitchen for me.”





Vendors

Inside Sugarbiscuits are several vendors — holdovers from when Miss Dixie’s Cottage was in business there.

“The business that was here previously had vendor space. She had asked if I was interested in having some of her existing vendors stay,” Lindsey said. “So we entertained the idea of allowing vendors to come in. That was the first thing that lined up for us, without even really trying very hard, that a bunch of people did want to join us in this little venture and we were able to fill up all the spaces before we designed anything else. Each person does something so individual. But what I like about each of them is, most of them are crafters. They make their own items.





Living the dream

The first sale at the new Sugarbiscuits & Company was made on Nov. 4. Lindsey said that she intended the time since then to be a “soft opening” to get everything just right, before staging an official grand opening. Despite the “soft opening,” business has been brisk and she admitted she was “caught off guard” by that.

“I was just surprised that it materialized into what it has become so quickly, because not even a year ago I (didn’t) have any designs or any ideas of opening up my own restaurant,” Lindsey said. “I’ve always wanted to. I just didn’t know when it was actually going to happen.”

She said it was important to her that the restaurant would grow “authentically,” and it has turned into a blessing for her family.

Sugarbiscuits has “developed into something greater than I even imagined it to be,” Lindsey said “It’s been really nice. This seems to be a natural fit for all of us in our family.”

Lindsey said that their home is near the square, so she walks to work each morning.

“That’s part of the romance of what I like about this,” she said. “Every day, I actually walk to work … turn the corner and just walk down this magnificent square and I always am just really in awe and appreciative that this is what my life is.

“Not very many people get to walk down to this beautiful, historic square from their own home and open up a shop. It kind of feels like I’m living in my own Hallmark movie. I love being able to come down here, and I think it’s kind of a rare thing nowadays to be able to do that.”