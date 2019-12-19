A teenager is behind bars charged in the death of 41-year-old Erath County resident Clifford Rurak.

James Jackson Slade,17, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Sheriff Matt Coates told the E-T that a 9-1-1 call was placed at 12:26 a.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been shot inside his residence on County Road 264 near Hico.

“When deputies responded to the scene, (Rurak) was dead of an apparent gunshot wound,” Coates said.

Coates would not discuss a possible motive for the murder, but said there was some type of verbal dispute earlier that night.

Rurak and Slade were reportedly friends who lived on the same property, Coates said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene who “all told the same story” of what transpired, Coates said.

Slade has reportedly confessed to the murder.

The GR Reporter will bring you additional information on the investigation as it becomes available.