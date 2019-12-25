Amarillo Police released details this morning on a Tuesday afternoon collision that left one dead.

Officers were dispatched to a collision involving three vehicles at approximately 1:14 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release, the officers discovered a 2013 Peterbilt Tractor pulling a 1998 Tempte grain hauler trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Hereford, going westbound on E Amarillo Blvd. turning south onto Ridgemere St. The vehicle turned in front of a 2006 Lincoln four door driven by 53-year-old Freddy Buckingham of Amarillo going eastbound on E Amarillo Blvd.

According to the release, the Lincoln struck the rear of the trailer, lost control and spun into westbound traffic, striking a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 49-year-old female of Amarillo, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Buckingham was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the tractor was uninjured. According to the release, speed is a possible factor in this crash as well as Buckingham not wearing a seat-belt. Thomas Jones, the justice of the peace, has ordered an autopsy and the incident continues to be investigated by the traffic investigation squad of the police department.