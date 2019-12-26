The District 8 Food Contest was held at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. There were five food show entries and three teams who competed in the food challenge contest. Each member put their best foot forward and gave it their all.

Those competing in food show were Reagan Stegemoller, Ellie Teaff, Kamrynn Reedy, Sophia Veno and Kate Reedy. Sophia Veno received first place in the junior-breads and cereals, Kamrynn Reedy placed first in junior-nutritious snack and Kate Reedy placed first in the senior-main dish division.

Reedy will move on to represent Somervell County and Glen Rose 4-H at the state contest.

For food challenge, Somervell County sent three teams, the Pink Foodmingos, Simmer Sisters and Sweet Preppers, all of which placed in the top five. In the junior division and bread & cereal category, the Sweet Preppers placed fourth and the team members were Olivia (Grey) Abeyta, Ainslea Hayes, Emery Brantley and Rylee Mills. The Simmer Sisters placed fourth in the junior main dish category and received the Team Spirit Award and team members included Kennedy Graue, Cadey Mikulenka, Charlie Outen and Sophia Veno. The Pink Foodmingos represented well in the intermediate bread & cereal category placing fifth and receiving the Team Spirit Award and team members included Caitlyn Frush, Kalie Paxton and Kinley Reynolds.

“We are proud of all our 4-H members for everything they have achieved,” said Somervell County extension agent Jordan Voges. “Everyone continues to grow and gain skills that will further their success in everything they do. We are ready to see the great things these young members of our community do and wish them the best in every endeavor.”