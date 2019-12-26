The Hays County Sheriff’s office is searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who stole from a corner store on Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290 early Christmas morning.

Officials say a man entered the Corner Store of Dripping Springs at 2:05 a.m., showed the cashier a handgun and demanded money. Authorities would not say how much money was stolen.

Officers described the suspect as a white man with a reddish-blonde beard who is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and about 200 pounds. He wore a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black beanie.

The suspect left the scene in a white four door passenger car.

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us. Tips my be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or submitted anonymously online at P3tips.com.

