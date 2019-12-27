It’s time to start planning New Year’s resolutions. Whether it’s eating healthier, giving back to the community or working harder at your job, resolutions help us reach our goals and start the new year strong.

The Reporter asked Glen Rose residents about their New Year's resolutions.

“My New Year’s resolution is to try to be of greater service to my community and those in need,” said city councilman Jack Johnson.

“Spend more time with family,” said owner of Tracks in Time Too Nicole Karels. “My husband and I both own our own businesses. Sometimes we get super involved and forget what is important. I have a senior this year who will be attending college this fall and a junior who will next year. I want to spend as much family time with them before they leave.”

“My resolution is just to be happy,” said Glen Rose city secretary Stephanie Ritchie.

“Eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends and be grateful every day,” said the Reporter’s Twyla Henry.

“I have a big birthday this year (50)! So, my New Year's resolution is to slow down and enjoy the quiet moments with my husband, family and friends. I want to stop rushing through life,” said the Reporter’s Managing Editor Sara Vanden Berge.

Although we all have fantastic ways to better ourselves in 2020, how often do you find yourselves reneging on your resolutions or giving up sooner than you wanted?

Studies show you’re not alone.

The statistics on how many people actually follow through and accomplish their New Year’s resolutions are grim. According to forbes.com, less than 25 percent of people stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8 percent accomplish them.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you stick to those resolutions.

Forbes.com says the first step is to think of your resolution as a goal.

The second step is to make sure your goal is simple. Instead of making a broad goal like ‘earn more money,’ think of the steps you need to take to accomplish that goal whether it’s getting a promotion or changing jobs. Having huge goals causes individuals to lose their focus, which is ultimately why only 8 percent of people actually follow through on their New Year’s resolutions.

Another good tip to know is to choose three or four goals to work on so you don’t feel overwhelmed and make a list of how to accomplish each goal. It might help to keep track of your daily progress on your calendar.

Although the main step in keeping good on your resolutions involves one key term: consistency. Put in the work and you will see it pay off.