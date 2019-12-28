It’s time to start planning New Year’s resolutions. Whether it’s eating healthier, giving back to the community or working harder at your job, resolutions help to reach our goals and start the new year strong.

The E-T asked Erath Conty residents about their New Year's resolutions.

“Spend more time with family,” said Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates.

“Finish ‘new’ construction additions at Stephenville High School,” said Matt Underwood, Stephenville ISD superintendent.

“My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time making memories and less time stressing about things I cannot control,” said Tarleton State University student Grace Peterson.

“Mine would be to take care of myself better,” said Tarleton student Arynn Tomson. “Don’t let work or school exhaust me to the point of a breakdown. No job or grade is worth someone’s mental health. If I’m in a situation I feel unhappy in, I need to find the best way to remove myself from it or figure out a way to lessen the burden. A lot of times people are too focused on what everyone expects of them instead of listening to themselves and what is the best for them.”

“Eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends and be grateful every day,” said the E-T's Twyla Henry.

“I have a big birthday this year (50)! So, my New Year's resolution is to slow down and enjoy the quiet moments with my husband, family and friends. I want to stop rushing through life,” said E-T's Managing Editor Sara Vanden Berge.

Although we all have fantastic ways to better ourselves in 2020, how often do you find yourselves reneging on your resolutions or giving up sooner than you wanted?

Studies show you’re not alone.

The statistics on how many people actually follow through and accomplish their New Year’s resolutions are grim. According to forbes.com, less than 25 percent of people stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8 percent accomplish them.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you stick to those resolutions.

Forbes.com says the first step is to think of your resolution as a goal.

The second step is to make sure your goal is simple. Instead of making a broad goal like ‘earn more money,’ think of the steps you need to take to accomplish that goal whether it’s getting a promotion or changing jobs. Having huge goals causes individuals to lose their focus, which is ultimately why only 8 percent of people actually follow through on their New Year’s resolutions.

Another good tip to know is to choose three or four goals to work on so you don’t feel overwhelmed and make a list of how to accomplish each goal. It might help to keep track of your daily progress on your calendar.

Although the main step in keeping good on your resolutions involves one key term: consistency. Put in the work and you will see it pay off.