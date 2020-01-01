From conditions for animals at the Austin Zoo to the chipping away of the Texas Hill Country amid a business boom, journalists at the American-Statesman uncovered issues across Central Texas that sparked government action in 2019.

The work was the result of reader tips, confidential sources and curiosity among our reporters, who often spent weeks or months looking into issues that led to our reporting.

2019 also saw the Texas Legislature take action in response to the American-Statesman’s 2018 "Unwatched" investigation, which uncovered oversight gaps in regulation of Texas child care centers. The Legislature passed sweeping reforms that give state regulators more tools, including stiffer fines, to crack down on child care facilities that violate safety rules.

This is the kind of reporting that makes a difference to our state and community and that is made possible by support from our subscribers.

We are highlighting some of our most impactful stories — and we’re setting our sights on more stories that make a difference in 2020.

— John Bridges, executive editor

Lax oversight of rock mining quarries

What we reported: The number of rock mining operations in Texas, particularly in the treasured Hill Country, is booming amid the state’s rapid growth. But a six-month American-Statesman investigation found that it is also flourishing in a lax regulatory environment. The lack of oversight prompted several communities to file lawsuits to try to block the quarries, which they say are destroying the tranquility around their homes and bringing dust that is both a nuisance and a health threat, among other concerns.

Mining industry leaders, however, contend that the state provides plenty of oversight and that their operations pose no public health threats.

What happened: In December, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen created a bipartisan committee to look into whether more regulation is needed and to propose potential legislation. Before the 2021 legislative session, the group will study issues including air quality around rock mining operations; nuisances from dust, blasting and lighting; and damage to highways. The group also will determine whether a law put in place in 2019 for increased inspections has been effective.

Trouble at the Austin Zoo

What we reported: The Statesman reported in January about leadership decisions and animal care philosophies that had long troubled employees of the nonprofit Austin Zoo, based on interviews with 24 current and former staff members — 17 of them zookeepers — and numerous reports, emails and animal care records. After the story, seven more former employees reached out with similar accounts of unorthodox animal care techniques, an unwillingness to euthanize suffering animals and acts of retaliation against keepers who shared concerns.

What happened: The zoo’s leader stepped down as president of its board of directors but remained as its executive director, and the board announced several new members to address concerns. Several zoo employees also were fired after officials said they believed they had participated in the Statesman’s story.

Rising summertime electricity disconnections

What we reported: In October, a six-month Gannett/American-Statesman investigation revealed a 117% increase between 2009 and 2018 in summertime disconnections for Texans who couldn’t afford their electric bills in the two-thirds of the state served by private electric companies.

The disconnections rose as lawmakers killed a utility assistance program that helped hundreds of thousands of Texans pay their bills and chipped away at rules aimed at making electricity more affordable for low-income residents.

During that decade, more than 100 Texans died of heat-related causes inside their homes, and thousands of others suffered heat-related medical emergencies, the investigation found. Two Dallas residents were found dead after their power was cut off, and dozens of other residents who couldn’t afford their bills died while rationing their electricity, according to death records from seven medical examiner offices across the state.

What happened: In December, two state lawmakers called for hearings to reexamine the state’s disconnection rules, which haven’t been updated since 2013. In Washington, officials are planning a U.S. House committee hearing on the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.

Deadly day care operations

What we reported: Unwatched, a multiday series by the American-Statesman in December 2018, detailed dangerous conditions in many child care facilities across Texas. They routinely failed to report children’s injuries to the state and faced light financial penalties when they violated rules. The state had stopped looking for illegal day cares, where a large portion of child deaths occurred over the past decade.

What happened: After the series ran, legislators passed sweeping changes intended to help make kids safer. The state increased fines for violations of safety rules and funded 20 positions to reinstitute a formerly disbanded unit devoted to rooting out illegal child care facilities.

A new law increased oversight for the least regulated type of legal child care operations: listed family homes, which could previously operate without ever being inspected. The state also ordered the Health and Human Services Commission to begin collecting data on how child injury rates relate to classroom size, which studies have shown is a key safety predictor.

Waterfront property tax exemptions

What we reported: A lawsuit filed by the owner of a Lake Austin home exposed a little-known exemption from city property taxes for property owners with homes along the shores of the Colorado River in West Austin.

The American-Statesman conducted an analysis and found that an estimated 400 properties, many idyllic mansions lining the shores of Lake Austin, were not subject to city property taxes despite receiving services from the city of Austin, such as police, fire and water.

What happened: After the loophole was exposed in June, the Austin City Council acted rapidly to undo the exemption. The city will begin charging taxes on those homes in 2021. Ending the loophole could generate $3 million in new tax revenue for the city.

Student poverty and football performance

What we reported: After a reader asked if Texas high schools with high percentages of low-income students won fewer football games, the Statesman analyzed the records of 41 Class 5A and 6A high schools in Central Texas over the past decade and found a correlation between student poverty and performance on the field.

Joe Frank Martinez, the football coach at South Austin’s Travis High School, where 79% are low income, described how his players often must sacrifice practice because they are working jobs or caring for siblings. Without a robust booster club, the team’s weight room had tattered and decades-old equipment.

What happened: After the story ran, readers from across the country reached out to Martinez offering their support. People bought meals for the players. Others offered ways to raise money for the team. A Westlake resident anonymously dropped off a $5,000 check and instructed it be used only for football equipment. Martinez used it to buy 12 new helmets that his players had been asking for the past two years. When the boys were surprised with the helmets, the cheers of excitement were deafening in the locker room.

Austin school district transparency

What we reported: Our reporters were at a meeting in February when Austin school board members appeared to violate state law by voting in closed session on a grievance against the district, an action required to occur in open session under the Texas Open Meetings Act.

What happened: District officials changed meeting procedures to make sure the public and media can be present during votes on issues they discuss behind closed doors.

After deliberations in executive session, the district decided to have a representative announce that the board is convening in open session and is about to vote on issues discussed in private.

Improvements to farmworker housing inspections

What we reported: Three years ago, a Statesman investigation revealed major problems with the state’s woefully underfunded program to inspect housing facilities for farmworkers who travel across the state to harvest crops. An analysis of hundreds of inspection reports showed that inspectors handed out passing grades for housing facilities despite numerous repeated violations of state requirements as well as a failure to look for or find illegally operating facilities

What happened: Earlier this year, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs conducted an audit of its inspection process, confirming many of the problems uncovered by the newspaper. The agency ordered inspectors to stop issuing licenses without documentation of fixes and improvements, and it launched an outreach effort with farmworkers and farmworker groups to learn the location of clandestine housing facilities.