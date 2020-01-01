Quick, look at your calendar.

2020, people!

That used to just be a desired vision and the provider of a low-budget buzz “made with juicy, luscious fruit infused with tasty flavors.” And, for those of us who’ve been on the planet for more than a minute, it used to be a deep-in-the-future year in which we’ll all travel on gyrocopters.

But now, 2020 is a real year in which we really live. And, because of the state of our union, it promises to be an eventful one that, handled poorly, could lead to the dissolution of the union.

I’m not predicting that. But, because it’s a self-created tradition, it’s time for my annual and semi-fearless predictions, presented, as usual, more for entertainment than something on which you should wager the kids’ inheritance.

But first, let’s rewind and see how my predictions for 2019 turned out. As usual, my performance was spotty. Hey, you think if I could get all these predictions correct I’d be typing for a living?

Prior to the Jan. 1, 2019, Sugar Bowl, I predicted the Texas Longhorns (the favorite of many local readers) would defeat the Georgia Bulldogs (the favorite of this local columnist because his son and money went there). Final score: Horns 28, Dawgs 21. So I got that one right.

Next, I predicted the Texas Legislature would convene in 2019 and “do something embarrassing.” OK, so that was an easy one. The Texas Constitution said the Legislature would convene in 2019. And history said something embarrassing happens pretty much every time that happens. Depending on how you keep score, the most embarrassing legislative moment of 2019 actually came after the session ended. It was when future former House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, unaware he was being recorded, said dumb stuff to a political rival who graciously shared the recording with the world.

You gotta love it when a speaker speaks his way out of a job.

I also predicted Great Britain in 2019 would continue to have a hard time finding a new continent to join. Correct. That odd Brexit saga continues to drag on. I was wrong, however (so far), in predicting the ongoing travail would lead Great Britain to change its name to Pretty Good Britain.

On the homefront, I predicted our president would say or tweet something unpresidential. I think that proved correct, except maybe for a day or two. I also predicted that Democrats would find a way to screw up their newfound control of the U.S. House. That prediction is pending as we see how impeachment works out.

Here’s a couple I got right and will renew for 2020: “A big building will be built in downtown Austin.” “Traffic will prove challenging.”

Here’s one I got wrong: “A high-level Texas Republican will develop the courage to say out loud this thought that’s long resided in his or her head: Our president seems a bit odd.”

OK, enough of the past. Let’s get a glimpse of what’s going to happen in this new year.

The Texas Legislature will not do anything embarrassing. (Disclaimer: This prediction will self-destruct if the Legislature is called into special session, which is the only way it can convene in 2020.)

After they pick a presidential candidate, the Democratic contenders will stop saying mean things about each other. Except maybe for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Texas Democrats will find a ballot-box reason to claim they’re on the upswing after more than a generation of wandering in the political wilderness. But it might just be found in close losses rather than breakthrough wins. The Dems’ best hope will be in wresting control of the Texas House, which would be a bonafide, uppercase Big Deal going into the 2021 session when legislative and U.S. House boundaries will be redrawn.

The Austin City Council will continue to move toward a new, sweeping set of land development rules. Before this is over, we could be hearing about CodeNextNextNext and it will involve the city rezoning your back bedroom for use as a homeless shelter.

Sometime this year, you’ll figure out who your county commissioner is. You’ll forget shortly thereafter.

Denim will continue to be a popular textile for pants.

Frequent and frequently behatted local political candidates Don Zimmerman (fedora, former Austin City Council member) and Robert Morrow (jester hat, former Travis County GOP chairman) will run for something.

The final three undeveloped tracts between Austin and San Antonio will be developed.

This next one is more of a fondest wish than a prediction: In 2020, we will find out if longtime criminally indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a criminal.

And this one, I think, has shown up on this list in the past: This will be the year in which I stop referring to Austin-Bergstrom Intergalactic Airport, which turns 21 this year, as “the new airport.”

Joe Biden (he of the “No Malarkey” campaign bus) will continue his heroic one-man effort to bring back popular words and phrases from his youth. Nobody, save for the other geezers seeking the Dem presidential nomination, will have any idea what Biden’s talking about.

If we behave and we eat all our vegetables, maybe we’ll move beyond the use of the word “curated” as a fancy, pretentious word for making money off the work of others.

Hang on. This just in: Zimmerman is running for a Texas House seat. And Morrow is seeking a seat on the State Board of Education.

A final prediction: For the first time in a couple of years, the ownership of this newspaper will not evolve. (Unless, of course, you want to make a reasonable offer). Our address, however, will change one of these years.

Happy 2020, folks. And once again, as we here in the newspaper biz work toward figuring out what’s next, your readership of our product is deeply appreciated.