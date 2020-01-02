Most mornings, while preparing for the day in her back corner office, Morgan McMillian can hear people pulling on the front doors of the Lake Travis Community Library. In the evenings —when the library director is shutting down for the day— the same sounds echo from those trying to get in after closing.

This month, those eager patrons will be less likely to face the frustration of a locked door because the library is extending its hours.

“In our experience, we do have more traffic in the library, more people attending programs and more circulation,” McMillian said. “The library continues to grow, and my goal for many years has been to extend our hours. I know it’s a need in our community, so 2020 is our year. We will be open earlier and stay open late some days.”

After tripling its circulation and patrons as well as doubling its collection since 2007, the library will officially extend its hours starting Thursday. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, just over 33,000 items—including digital items—were checked out from the library each month, which is about 13% more than last year, officials said.

The library offers a seven-day week schedule for patrons with an estimated 130 programs monthly from storytimes to arts and crafts to active classes. McMillian said the facility plans to continue its seven day week opening an hour earlier each day.

“A lot of people like to start our their day with us reading the newspaper and drinking their coffee, and for some that starts at 9 a.m.,” McMillian said.

The hour expansion, an increase of about 18% over current hours, will also include staying open an hour later on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Sometimes people come in just to pick up a book or drop off a book, but a lot of people like to use the library as a community center to work or meet,” McMillian said.

The library, whose district includes Hudson Bend, Lakeway, the Hills, Spicewood and Briarcliff, does not plan to tack on any additional programs to the new hours, but McMillian said it something she and staff will certainly explore in the future.

In the meantime, volunteers are needed to help staff at the check out desk to accommodate the new hours. Volunteers can apply and find out more at the laketravislibrary.org.

A breakfast celebration in honor of the new hours will start at 9 a.m. Thursday featuring coffee and snacks.

New hours:

Mon-Thu.: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fri.: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat.: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sun.: noon- 4 p.m.