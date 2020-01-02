CENTRAL TEXAS

Registration opens

Friday for Lions Camp

The Texas Lions Camp will begin accepting online applications Friday from children with special medical needs for week-long sessions during the summer of 2020.

The facility, in Kerrville and owned and operated by Texas Lions Club members, serves physically disabled, vision/hearing impaired and diabetic children in Texas. The camp is provided free-of-charge to parents/children by supporters.

Texas Lions Camp offers five sessions for children with physical disabilities, one session each for children with Down syndrome, cancer, epilepsy and burns, and two sessions for children with type 1 diabetes. Camp sessions begin on a Sunday and conclude with an awards program on Friday evenings. The complete summer 2020 schedule, which begins May 31, is available online at lionscamp.com. In general, children with qualifying disabilities between the ages of 7-16 are served, but vary depending on the focus of the specific camp session.

Parents should complete the appropriate application for their child’s medical condition. Each application requires medical information to be completed by the potential camper’s physician. Applications should be made online at lionscamp.com. Applicants must have a Lion sponsor. For help connecting with a Lion sponsor: awardcomm@gmail.com.

For more information: 512-338-1623.

CEDAR PARK

Recycle holiday tree

Saturday at Rec Center

The city of Cedar Park will host a holiday tree recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Recreation Center parking lot, 1435 Main St.

Residents must remove all decorations, ornaments and stands. Tree mulch will be used for landscaping at city parks and facilities. Participants will receive a free seedling while supplies last.

BASTROP

American Legion to host

Sot Pod Chili Cook Off

The American Legion Auxiliary 533, 3003 Loop 150 E., will host its 40th annual Sot Pod Chili Cook Off on Saturday and Sunday.

Turn-in time for entries will be 1 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Activities include raffles, a silent auction, adult wheel and cake walk. A meal, free for cooks and $10 for others, will be offered from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Funds raised will go toward scholarships and battling cancer.

American-Statesman staff